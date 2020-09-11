19 Years Later, Do Americans Remember the 9/11 Attacks?

"One time I brought it [being Muslim] up in class … in middle school, and someone asked me, 'Were you sad when Osama bin Laden got killed?'" said Fahimul, who graduated last year from Bentley University in Massachusetts with a degree in marketing. "I think they genuinely thought that he was part of our religion, when he's not, he's an extremist. I don't even know how I answered, but I remember I was shocked that they even asked me something like that."