Let’s Get Out of Those Tracksuits, Please!

You don't need a reason or an occasion to dress— and sometimes we just do it well because you feel like it because it acts as that "pick me up". Anjali Patel Mehta, founder of the Studio Verandah, a resort brand says, "Athleisure is here to stay, but even if that's your choice, choose the clothes that make you feel good. I haven't been to a salon in over 6 months, nor cut my hair but what I've done is to make the most from my surroundings and dressing can help you lift your spirits."