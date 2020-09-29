Jewelry: An Investment and a Sentiment

The target audience that Zoya caters to is also not as economically impacted as much as they are impacted by sentiment. Thus, they would not hold back on purchasing jewelry, at least we have not seen any evidence of that. Since precious jewelry is seen as an asset that appreciates in value over time unlike other expenditures in a wedding that are solely experiential, it is likely that people are going to spend as much, if not more on jewelry, hence gaining significantly in the share of wallet.