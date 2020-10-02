Lockdown Helped People to Better Their Heart Health: Report

This drop, points to improved heart health amongst the populace and can be attributed to the fact that during the lockdown, people were forced to change their lifestyle and adapt to a life full of dietary restrictions. Non-availability of processed and packaged foods, ready to eat items has caused a shift in the consumption habits of people. Due to the lockdown and pandemic, there is a marked reduction in the consumption of junk food which is considered as one of the biggest causes of heart issues.