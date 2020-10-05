Here Are Some Easy & Tasty Recipes to Boost Your Immunity

By Puja Gupta
Looking to whip up some quick and easy but tasty recipes that help boost your immunity during these times? Here are some fun yet healthy mixed seed recipes shared by Aniket Karia from All Heart.
1/2 cup boiled brown rice
1 cup mixed dry fruits(cashews,almond,pistachio,walnat) or any
1 cup dates
4 tsp peanut butter
2 tsp jaggery
Handful of crushed chocolate seeded crackers
2 tsp chocolate sauce for garnishing
1 tsp cinnamon powder
Wash dates properly and towel dry and take out seeds if any
Dry roast all the dry fruits
Take a mixer jar put dates and churn it and add jaggery in it and churn it again
Add roasted dry fruits, cinnamon powder, peanut butter and churn it,now add boiled brown rice in it and churn the mixture properly so there should be no lumps
Take out mixture in a bowl and shape as your choice
Now coat it with mixed seeds and keep it fridge for two hours, once set can can store it in airtight container
Multigrain porridge is an easy to make recipe that will help you boost your immunity. Unsplash
1 Cup Mixed Grains (Steel Cut Oats, Broken Brown Rice, Quinoa, Wheat Porridge)*
1/4 Cup Water
2.5 Cups Milk – I'm using Cashew milk, but you may use any kind.
Pinch of Salt
Handful of crushed dark chocolate seeded crackers
Sweetener of choice
Topping: (use as per choice)
1 Cup Milk – use any as per choice
Orange – peeled and sliced
Raspberries
Blueberry Puree
Roasted Mixed Nuts – please use non-salted variety
Seeds – Sunflower, roasted quinoa, chia, black sesame
Dried Rose Petals
1/8 Tsp Cinnamon + Nutmeg Powder
In a large pot, add water, salt, milk and mixed grain to prepare multigrain porridge. Unsplash
In a large pot, add water, salt, milk and mixed grain.
Heat this mixture in medium to slow heat till everything is cooked (takes about 8-10 minutes)
Once cooked, turn off the heat and give it a good stir.
Let this mixture come to a room temperature
Now, transfer in serving bowl and add some milk on top (you can make it as thin/thick as per choice).
Add the sweetener and stir everything
Top with your favorite toppings or as suggested above
Serve fresh or keep in the fridge to chill for few minutes and then enjoy it cold* (IANS)