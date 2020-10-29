Delayed Treatment of Brain Stroke Leads to Disabilities

Motor skill exercises- These are aimed to improve limb muscle strength, coordination, and also swallowing exercises. The physiotherapist can take the help of technology to improve motor function in selected muscles: use of a computer or video games to simulate real-life situations like cooking, picking up objects from the floor, or crossing the road, to help train the brain better. Some centers use robotic devices that assist impaired limbs to perform repetitive action and help in regaining lost function. Functional electric stimulation is used commonly to stimulate weakened muscles. The use of an ankle or knee brace and the use of walking aids like walkers or canes add to gait stability during therapy. An interesting concept used is ï¿½Constraint-Induced Therapy'. Here the unaffected limb is restrained and the patient is encouraged to use the affected limb to help recover lost function in that limb.