B-Town’s Super Couple Gauri And Shah Rukh Khan To Open Their Family Home In Delhi

Gauri: My Delhi home is my most important and most favorite. I think this time I just highlighted a few things at home, which generate nostalgia which was always there, but I refreshed it. I highlighted it even more by using some more fun wallpapers and you know stuff to make the wall look even more attractive. It was all about Aryan's first badminton racket, my daughter Suhana's make-up brushes, and the butterflies she collected; my son AbRam's first birthday gift of an exquisite silver mirror and comb and Shah Rukh Khan's favorite art piece. So, it was very fascinating, fun, and nostalgic for me. I have put memories created over so many years together on one wall.