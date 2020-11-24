Lachit Divas: Untold Story Of Hero Lachit Borphukan

Before the battle, Lachit ordered to construct an earthen wall for fortification within one night and kept his maternal uncle as the supervisor. It was not progressing satisfactorily. When he didn't get any proper explanation, he beheaded his uncle on the spot, and said, "My uncle is not greater than my country". Lachit, in spite of being ill, carried himself on a boat along with seven boats accompanying him to fight against the Mughals. He said, "If you (the soldiers) want to flee, flee.