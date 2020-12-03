Brahmaputra Bridge Will Connect Bhutan With Vietnam

Myanmar's officialdom is emphatic that Myawaddy – the gateway to ASEAN – has huge potential as it can be easily connected with the Yangon deep water port, as well as the Andaman Sea. The 1,360-km route terminates at Mae Sot in Thailand, 20 km away to the northeast. Myawaddy is the junction of the two projects. It is the starting point of the East-West Economic Corridor (EWEC), which heads towards Da Nang in Vietnam – a port city on the South China Sea.