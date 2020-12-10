ITC Hotels Will Help You Raise A Toast For 2021

Anil Chadha, COO, ITC Hotels, said, "Turning 21 offers a large spectrum of festive options for our guests. Both 'at home' and 'at hotel' experience at all ITC Hotels, pan India. The Gourmet Bubble is yet another special offering for those wanting an exclusive celebration at the hotel. In order to enable guests to host their private parties, ITC Hotels has introduced the all-inclusive 'Gourmet Bubble' for groups above 20 guests. This includes a private venue, a bespoke signature menu, and an exclusive service team for guests, all backed by heightened safety and hygiene measures."