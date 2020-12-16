Action Plan Of UP Government Provided Employment To Over 26 Lakhs People

As soon as the lockdown was implemented, heavy industries were shut down and the workers employed in these industries started migrating. During the lockdown period, consultations were held with the owners of the Small, Medium, and Micro-industries, and the government arranged raw materials for these industries. Arrangements were made for the workers to remain in the small-scale industries. As a result, by the second phase of the lockdown, nearly 4,000 small scale industrial units were started in the state.