Here Are Few Major Events That Took Place In 2020

Suicide turned to murder, to pre-meditated politicized slaughter, to connections to drug cartels, taking in its long tail some of the mightiest of the film industry. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) joined the probe that had been handed over to the CBI amidst much fanfare. The anti-drugs agency has since taken Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty among many others into custody.

Images of a stunned Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor entering the NCB portal over 'maal' charges and leaving minus their lifeline cellphones held television audiences captive for several days.