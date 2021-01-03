Fashion Trends Which May Rule 2021, As Per Experts

The idea this year has been to wear clothes to suit oneself and I strongly believe this trend will carry on in 2021 as well. I don't think there were any trends as such in 2020 honestly speaking as most of our time was spent at home. If at all, we could capture a trend for this year it would definitely be comfortable, wearable, and meaningful design options in good textiles. Sustainable, functional, and easy to wear clothing has taken precedence over impressing people through what you wear.