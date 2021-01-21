70% Rise In Towing Assistance Queries Post-Accidents On Highways

The increase in road travel has also seen a spate of accidents on our highways and roads. AUTO i CARE, received more than 22000 calls during night time for towing assistance after an accident or car breakdown from across the country from November 2020 till date. But accidents seem to double in number during the daytime with nearly 50,000 calls for assistance on the highways. According to the app, metro cities like Mumbai, Delhi, and Hyderabad make the most calls.