Unveiling The “Un-heard”: Remembering The Brutal Bangladesh Hindu Genocide of 1971

It is the story of the time when Bangladesh was liberated in 1971, leaving its identity as East Pakistan. It is one of the most horrendous incidents that happened when the Pakistani Army committed genocide of the Hindu communities where 200-400,000 women were raped, approximately 2-3 Million people were killed and almost 10 Million people got displaced.

Today, this incident might have been removed from the shackles of history, but it becomes very important to talk about it in order to raise voices against the brutality, injustice, hatred that exists even now to target a particular community.

The genocide in Bangladesh began on 26 March 1971, with the onset of Operation Searchlight (A planned military operation carried out by the Pakistani Army to curb the separatist Bengali nationalist movement in East Pakistan in March 1971) as West Pakistan (now Pakistan) began a military crackdown on its Eastern wing (now Bangladesh) of the nation to suppress Bengali calls for liberation.

Killings weren't enough, while the incident was ongoing, a fatwa in Pakistan declared that the Bengali freedom fighters were Hindus and that their women could be taken as the 'booty of war'. Numerous women were tortured, raped, and unsparingly killed during the war including the Bengali women. The Military of Pakistan wanted the Hindu community out of East Pakistan but still, the Pakistani soldiers raped Hindu women.