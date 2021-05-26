Running May Help You Live Longer

Joyce Hanna specializes in health improvement at Stanford. She says it is harder for people to start exercising as they get older, but worth it. "In order to get people who have not been exercising in their 20s, 30s, and 40s to start as they get older, they really have to have a firm belief that it's going to do something powerful for them," she said. But doctors warn that anyone who is older should start an exercise program slowly while maintaining a healthy lifestyle. (VOA/JC)