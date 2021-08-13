How to Approach NCERT Books for Class 6 Maths Exam

By- Durga
Introduction
Class 6 is your first class in middle school. All the subjects and syllabus start getting a little more advanced as you move from class 5 to start class 6. It is easy to get overwhelmed with the change. However, if you follow some rules and tips, you can easily transition from the fifth standard to the sixth standard.
Maths is an important subject in all standards, at least till your tenth standard. Many students are afraid of Maths, but it is one of the most scoring subjects. If you learn your maths concepts thoroughly in class six, you will be able to do well in Maths, till your tenth standard.
Sixth standard Maths is all about the basic concepts. Keep reading this article to know how you can use your NCERT textbook to get good marks in your Maths exam.
Preparation Tips
Let us now take a look at a few ways you can use your NCERT book to prepare for your class 6 Maths exam.
Maths is a subject in which you can score marks very easily if you know the basic concepts and the formulas for each topic. The first few chapters in your class 6 Maths syllabus deal with the number system. That is the most important and basic part of learning maths. If you know the number system well, you will be able to do the rest of the maths topics well. The number system is the most basic thing that you need to learn in class 6 Maths. Once you know everything about the number system, your basics are covered. Hence, the first step while using the NCERT book for your class 6 Maths exam is to understand the concepts of the number system very clearly.
After the first three chapters, you will get an idea of natural numbers, whole numbers, prime numbers, composite numbers, and so on. You will know the basic concept of everything that constitutes the number system. After that comes the chapter "Playing with numbers." In this chapter, you get to apply every number system concept that you learned in the previous chapters. This chapter introduces you to factorization, multiples, and other basic concepts related to addition, subtraction, multiplication, and division. Once you go through the textbook and learn the formulas, start practising thoroughly. You cannot get good marks in Maths unless you practice. If you practice this third chapter after going through the first two chapters, then you will get the hang of the number system and how to play with numbers very well.
After the number system and playing with numbers, comes the Geometry part. Chapter four is all about the basic geometrical concepts that you need to know to further study advanced geometry in higher classes. Basic geometry is very important for you to learn for this very reason. Get an idea of the shapes, angles, how to calculate the area, perimeter, and volume of a shape. Gaining an idea of these and learning the formulas for the area, perimeter, and volume of various shapes is very important. After understanding the concepts of geometry, the next important thing to do is to memorize the formulas. If you memorize the formulas, you will be able to solve every type of question related to that chapter. Once you are done learning the chapter, practice the numerical problems. Practising the NCERT book questions is the best way to practice Maths. In your examinations, you will get almost all the questions from your NCERT textbook itself. So, the best way to use your NCERT book for your maths examination is to practice the exercises at the end of each chapter. Practice every question given in the exercises to score the marks you desire.
The first few chapters cover all the basics of Maths that a student of the sixth standard needs to know to progress further in their class. After these first four basic chapters, come the chapters like integers, fractions, decimals, data handling, and so on. If you know the basics of the first three chapters, you will have no problems grasping the basics of these chapters. Once you grasp the basics and learn the formulas, as usual, you need to practice. There is no better way to prepare for your exams than to practice your NCERT book exercises.
Lastly, let us discuss algebra. This will be something completely new for the students of the sixth standard. Please pay attention in your class and listen to what the teacher is teaching to understand what algebra is all about. After this, follow the textbook exercises to practice. It is a new topic and will be very interesting to learn.
These are some basic tips that can help you score good marks in your exam by just following your NCERT book and referring to the ncert maths book class 6 solutions pdf free download.
Conclusion
Do not be scared of Maths. Many students are scared of certain subjects and Maths is one of them. However, Maths is a subject where you can score easily, so do not feel nervous or under-confident when you go to the exam hall to give your Maths exam. When you get your question paper, read the instructions thoroughly, and then start reading the questions one by one. Do not read the whole question paper all at once and start panicking. Read each question, try to remember what you learned, and then answer the questions accordingly. If you follow the tips mentioned above, you will easily be able to answer every question in your exam. Good Luck!
Disclaimer: (This article is sponsored and include some commercial links)