How to Approach NCERT Books for Class 6 Maths Exam

After the number system and playing with numbers, comes the Geometry part. Chapter four is all about the basic geometrical concepts that you need to know to further study advanced geometry in higher classes. Basic geometry is very important for you to learn for this very reason. Get an idea of the shapes, angles, how to calculate the area, perimeter, and volume of a shape. Gaining an idea of these and learning the formulas for the area, perimeter, and volume of various shapes is very important. After understanding the concepts of geometry, the next important thing to do is to memorize the formulas. If you memorize the formulas, you will be able to solve every type of question related to that chapter. Once you are done learning the chapter, practice the numerical problems. Practising the NCERT book questions is the best way to practice Maths. In your examinations, you will get almost all the questions from your NCERT textbook itself. So, the best way to use your NCERT book for your maths examination is to practice the exercises at the end of each chapter. Practice every question given in the exercises to score the marks you desire.