The Indian National Flag: History And Evolution

Much as the Sepoy rebellion contributed to the first flag of undivided India, the division of Bengal in 1905 made a vital contribution in establishing the first flag of India that symbolized the country and its people. The burgeoning Swadeshi movement required a new emblem of liberty that was devoid of British imperialistic ideals.The Vande Mataram Flag, India's first tricolour, was born as a result of this. Despite being an unauthorised flag, it was the first to symbolize the freedom of India and its people.