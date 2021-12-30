Tissue culture lab at Kanha Shantivanam

Heartfulness guide Daaji claimed that much before the West proved that plants are living beings, the Vedic knowledge had always recommended putting trees ahead in priority. "Many trees are not only worshipped but also find a spiritual significance in Indian culture. Our proprietary medical knowledge is also plant-driven and trees have always been given their due as revered species in most parts of the country. By safeguarding the many species of plants, it is only a minuscule effort in the direction for the benefit of our future generations and the overall ecosystem," he said.