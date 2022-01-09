Covaxin booster trial shows long-term safety

Six months following the second Covid treatment, 90% of those who received the booster dose exhibited a "detectable neutralising antibody response" against the wild-type strain, according to Bharat Biotech.
"Cell-mediated immunity and neutralising antibodies to both homologous (D614G) and heterologous (Alpha, Beta, Delta, and Delta plus) strains persisted above baseline six months after a two-dose BBV152 vaccination series, though the magnitude of the responses had declined," the vaccine manufacturer said in a statement.
After a third vaccination, neutralising antibodies against homologous and heterologous SARS-CoV-2 variants rose 19 to 265-fold.
The vaccine maker stated, "Booster BBV152 immunisation is safe and may be required to establish durable protection to prevent breakthrough infections."
Bharat Biotech's Chairman and Managing Director, Krishna Ella, stated, "These findings lay a solid foundation for our aim of providing Covaxin as a booster dosage. Our aim of establishing a universal Covid-19 vaccination has been accomplished. Adults, children, and 2-dose initial and booster doses of Covaxin are now recommended. As a result, Covaxin can be used as a universal vaccination."
Bharat Biotech feels that a third dosage may be advantageous to maintain the maximum levels of protection, based on developing research, he added. (IANS/PR)
