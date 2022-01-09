Security Breach of PM Modi: What went down?

The statement from the Union Home Ministry termed the incident as a "security breach" and that the Punjab Government was responsible. There were several comments on the incident while some were of the thought that "The serious breach in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security in Punjab on Wednesday represents the lowest phase in Indian politics. It is a clear sign of the desperation of the Congress and the level of animosity against the elected Prime Minister of the country." While other varied, saying that the visit was called off because of a fear of low turnout at the rally.