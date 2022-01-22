India, Sri Lanka extend science & technology cooperation further

"India and Sri Lanka have a great legacy of intellectual, cultural and religious interaction and relationship of more than 2,500 years. Trade and investment and cooperation in education and other sectors have gone up in recent times, and in this line, cooperation in science and technology becomes very critical," S.K. Varshney, Advisor and Head, International Cooperation, Department of Science and Technology (DST), said at the India-Sri Lanka 5th Joint Committee on S&T Cooperation.