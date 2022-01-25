Tribal women in Nilgiris open cooperative to market forest produce

The President of the cooperative, R. Sujatha while speaking to IANS said, "In early days our people used to sell honey for Rs 200 to 300 a kg and after the cooperative was formed, we procured honey from our men at Rs 600 per kg. We bottle this honey, label it and then sell for Rs 1,100. This shows how we were earlier exploited and you can see that from Rs 200 per kg to Rs 1,100 per kg there is a difference of Rs 900 per kilogram of honey. Once we start selling other products, the life of women in our tribal settlement will be totally changed." Tribal activist Lakshmanan said that now tribals are becoming empowered and the social and economic changes and the information through the new social media platforms have helped the tribal community learn their rights and the cooperative is a first step in the right direction. (IANS/SP)