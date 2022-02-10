Overworking causes another Chinese tech worker loss of life

The video platform Bilibili, where the man was employed as a content auditor, said company representatives went to the hospital to assist and then notified his family. Bilibili released an internal memo rejecting claims the employee — who reportedly died of a brain haemorrhage — was overworked. It said the man had worked from 9.30 a.m. to 6.30 p.m. for the past week, with no overtime, the report said. But reports of his death by a workplace blogger on Monday renewed heated discussion about a toxic overtime culture dubbed '996' — referring to an expectation that employees, especially in the tech industry, work from 9am to 9pm six days a week. The expectation has in the past been promoted by high-profile figures including the Alibaba founder, Jack Ma, The Guardian reported.