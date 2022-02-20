Celebrity Nutritionist establishes relationship between ‘The Belly And Brain Diet’

Munmun: In our world of perfectionism, we are losing objectivity. Objectivity is to take things as is, without superimposing extra value. Giving extra value to something and considering it more valuable often leads to chaos and disturbances of the mind. Are our body and health important? Yes. It is important so that we can live a disease-free life, can accomplish all our goals, and can also enjoy the pleasures of life. That's its real value. Superimposition is when you think getting slim is going to solve all problems in life and will make you happy. As a result, you end up continuously chasing a slim and thin body and still wonder why is it that you are never happy with your physical self. Our bodies are mere tools that you should work at refining so that they can work for you vs against you. Anything more than that is the apparent or superimposed value fed to you by the media.