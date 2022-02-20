Devdutt Pattanaik relates mythology to modern-day life

"Myths are usually embedded in sacred stories, and so we look to these sacred stories to stitch together a narrative of how many of our ancestors thought – from the mantras in the Vedic tradition, to the bardic suta parampara, as seen in the Ramayana, Mahabharata and Puranas; and the Jataka and Jain tales," Pattanaik writes in "The Stories We Tell" – Mythology To Make Sense Of Modern Lives (Aleph) – 72 stories from India's rich treasure of myths and legends that has its origins in his "Teatime Tales" webcast in 2020, from March 21 to May 31 during the early days of the lockdown to combat Covid-19. In the book, he goes further afield – to Arabian, Greek, Roman, Egyptian and Norse myths – and even explores how myths from the Islamic and Christian worlds changed on Indian soil, "just as myths from Buddhism changed in China and elsewhere".