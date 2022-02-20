Wildfires, noise pollution and phenological shifts are major threats to life: UN report

It is also a threat to animals, altering communications and the behavior of various species, including birds, insects and amphibians. According to the report, dangerous wildfire weather is projected to get worse. Each year, between 2002 and 2016, an average of about 423 million hectares or 4.23 million sq km of the earth's land surface — an area about the size of the entire European Union — burnt, becoming more common in mixed forest and savannah ecosystems. An estimated 67 percent of the annual global area burnt by all types of fires, including wildfires, was in the African continent. Dangerous wildfire weather conditions are projected to become more frequent and intense and to last longer, including in areas previously unaffected by fires.