Lakhs of migratory birds regularly flock to Kashmir

Illegal hunting of birds is a thing of the past under the strict vigilance of the authorities. The shooting of migratory birds is an offence under the Wildlife Protection Act 1972. These birds are seen romancing nature's gifts in Kashmir. Bird watchers start at the ultra freezing hours of the dawn to catch a glimpse of their favourite birds making a kaleidoscopic view while carrying out activities of the day. They are the epitome of courage and hope to Kashmiris, the courage to survive the winter spells in their homeland. They ignite life in the winter blues of the Valley. These birds are the muse to children's stories in the gloom of the season; their annual visit is the silver lining in the Valley's surrender to winter, reinforcing the idea that if there truly is a paradise, it is Kashmir. (IANS/SP)