Healthy and nutritious breakfast options

Get the goodness of 9 Fruits & Nuts in one bowl of this scrumptious muesli. One of the best-selling mueslis! This antioxidant rich cereal has five of our favourite fruits Mango, Papaya, Banana, Strawberry and Cranberry. No artificial flavours, colours, or preservatives – just the goodness of all-natural ingredients. Made with real freeze-dried fruits, contains 30%+ fruits and nuts. With more than heart-healthy 30%+ oats with added bran, Bagrry's Fruit en Fibre Muesli with Mixed Fruit is high in fibre, low in saturated fat and with zero trans-fat. Bagrry's Crunchy Muesli – Fruit & Nut with Cranberry is deliciously exotic and is sure to be a hit for a kickstart morning.