‘Read Latur’- initiative to instill reading habits in rural children

Deepshikha Deshmukh, a producer, entrepreneur, and mother, has launched a first-of-its-kind initiative called 'Read Latur,' which she describes as "a small effort to set up libraries across the rural schools of the region and instill reading, not just textual but of fables, stories, and tales that help children dream and fire their imagination." She is an avid reader herself, and she believes that reading for 10 minutes every day can change your life. Deepshikha, as a mother, instills the habit of reading in her children and understands the difference it makes in one's life. When she noticed that Latur's children had limited access to reading material, the majority of which consisted of curriculum and textbooks, she devised a plan to spread the joy of reading to as many children as possible.