Nick Jonas proving to be the Best husband ever, according to Priyanka!

Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas just received the swankiest gift from her husband and pop singer Nick Jonas.

Priyanka took to Instagram to flaunt her new customized car gifted to her by Nick. She posted a picture of herself on social media where she is sitting in an ATV, which has 'Mrs. Jonas' written on the side.

She captioned the picture: "Now that's a ride (fire emoji) thank you @nickjonas (heart emoji) for always helping me with my cool quotient."

She added the hashtags 'best husband ever', 'set life', and 'citadel' at the end of the post.

The hashtags suggest that Nick gifted her the car for her commute on the sets of her upcoming Amazon Prime Video series 'Citadel'.

The couple welcomed their first child earlier this year. Their daughter Malti Marie was born through surrogacy in January. (AA/IANS)