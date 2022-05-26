Actor & Filmmaker Satish Kaushik accuses Go First airline of cheating customers, airline replies.

On Wednesday, the legendary actor and filmmaker Satish Kaushik blamed the lost cost airline Go First for using shady ways to exploit its customers. In response to the allegation by the actor, the airline released an Instagram post expressing regret and saying that the company will soon connect with the filmmaker to hear and resolve the issue.
In his Instagram post, the actor and filmmaker Satish Kaushik said that his office booked two first row middle seats in a Go First flight "G8 2315" for ₹ 25,000. It was a 23rd June 2021 flight from Mumbai to Dehradun.
The actor alleged that the airline sold the seat that his office reserved and booked to another passenger. The actor said that Mr Zubin, an official from Go First airline, tried to persuade the passenger by offering him an adjustment on the next flight but the passenger was adamant.
Due to this issue, the flight remained on hold as the airline staff failed to find a seat for the passenger. Later, Mr Kaushik offered the seat to that fellow passenger. Telling about the incident, Mr Kushik also wrote on his Instagram post, "Zubin and the air hostesses who were aghast at the mistake of their own organisation thanked me".
Mr Kaushik also claimed that an airline official asked him to send an email to the company's official email id and explain this unfortunate glitch from the airline side, and also seek an apology. The actor also said that Mr Zubin told him that he would inform the company officials about the incident and ensure a refund for the seat. In his post, Mr Kaushik wrote, “I told Zubin that it will never happen”.
Later, Mr Kaushik added that his office tried to contact the customer care of the airline but received a clear no for the refund. “Is this the way to earn extra money by harassing a passenger? It is not about getting a refund but about voicing your grievance,” the actor wrote.
Mr Kaushik also said that he didn't hold the flight because keeping the passengers waiting after three hours of delay could have created more discomfort for them and that made no sense.
The airline responded to the actor's post and wrote, "We truly regret the inconvenience caused to Mr Satish Kaushik regarding the middle seat - Go More - on the flight "G8 2315". We are terribly disappointed by what occurred on his journey and believe that such mistakes should not be condoned and that no consumer should ever be put through such an ordeal."
Speaking on the matter, a spokesperson of the airline said, "GO FIRST immediately contacted and apologized to Mr Satish Kaushik as well as offered a refund, which is presently being processed. Customer centricity has been the very core of GO FIRST's operational philosophy. With a focus on efficiency and customer satisfaction, GO FIRST endeavours to provide a seamless flying and airport experience to its passengers, in line with its 'You come first' philosophy".