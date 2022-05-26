Actor & Filmmaker Satish Kaushik accuses Go First airline of cheating customers, airline replies.

On Wednesday, the legendary actor and filmmaker Satish Kaushik blamed the lost cost airline Go First for using shady ways to exploit its customers. In response to the allegation by the actor, the airline released an Instagram post expressing regret and saying that the company will soon connect with the filmmaker to hear and resolve the issue.

In his Instagram post, the actor and filmmaker Satish Kaushik said that his office booked two first row middle seats in a Go First flight "G8 2315" for ₹ 25,000. It was a 23rd June 2021 flight from Mumbai to Dehradun.

The actor alleged that the airline sold the seat that his office reserved and booked to another passenger. The actor said that Mr Zubin, an official from Go First airline, tried to persuade the passenger by offering him an adjustment on the next flight but the passenger was adamant.

Due to this issue, the flight remained on hold as the airline staff failed to find a seat for the passenger. Later, Mr Kaushik offered the seat to that fellow passenger. Telling about the incident, Mr Kushik also wrote on his Instagram post, "Zubin and the air hostesses who were aghast at the mistake of their own organisation thanked me".