Mahaparinirvan Diwas: Ambedkar's Importance in post-1962 Indo-China Relations

Clouds of war still loom over the Himalayas. The seeds of this crisis were sown way back in the year 1949 when the Communists took over China by defeating the 'Nationalists'.

On the other hand, India too got independence in 1947 and since then has tackled a Chinese threat on its Himalayan borders along with a Pakistani threat on its Western borders. Looking at its historical relevance, a dive into the past becomes important in order to shape the outlook of the present times.

Ambedkar on China

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, who is known for his unabashed criticism of India's 'caste system' is very seldom quoted on economy and geopolitics. It was Dr. Ambedkar who had predicted a fallout with Communist China when Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru was talking about 'Hindi-Cheeni Bhai Bhai'. Pandit Nehru's non-aligned approach was criticized by Ambedkar who preferred better ties with a democratic United States than a communist China. Secondly, China's expansionist rampage after 1949 and the fall of Tibet is enough to say that Ambedkar had been proven right much before 1962 arrived.