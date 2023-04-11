You can apply for these credit cards in minutes



Credit cards help meet your daily fund requirements and shopping expenses and provide numerous discounts, offers, and rewards on your everyday spending. Banks and financial institutions offer numerous types of credit cards aiming to suit the needs of a variety of customers. However, to own a credit card, applicants need to fulfil some criteria pertaining to their finances and identity. Hence, verification and approval can sometimes be a time-consuming process. To simplify this process, several banks offer you the option to apply for credit cards online.

With online credit card applications, you can avoid the extended process of acquiring a credit card online. Savvy banking institutions like IDFC FIRST Bank provide quick and hassle-free online applications. Here is a list of credit cards that you can apply for online within minutes.

1. IDFC FIRST Bank Millennia credit card

The FIRST Millennia credit card is designed specifically to meet the financial requirements of millennials. It suits the spending habits of young professionals by offering an exclusive reward program and numerous shopping, lifestyle, dining, and entertainment benefits. Since IDFC FIRST Bank accepts a completely paperless and digital application, you can apply for this card within a couple of minutes. Key features of this card are:

· No annual membership fee whatsoever.

· Lowest annual percentage rate (APR) starting at 9% per annum with minimum finance charges and cash advance fee.

· Provides up to 10X rewards on every card expense.

· Quick and simple application with online verification and approvals.

2. IDFC FIRST Bank Select credit card

The FIRST Select credit card offers premium features such as access to superior reward programs, travel perks, and the lowest interest rates to cardholders. You can apply for this credit card online at the IDFC FIRST Bank official portal. The card comes with credit insurance, card lost liabilities, etc. Some benefits of Select credit cards are.

· Zero annual membership charges.

· Never-expiring reward points that you can earn on every transaction. Get up to 10X rewards on your spending.

· Complimentary rail and domestic airport lounge access every year.

· Buy-1-Get-1-Free movie ticket offers twice a month.

· Air accident cover of up to ₹ 1 crore, accident cover of up to ₹5 lakhs and lost card liabilities cover of up to ₹25,000.

· 5-step easy online application for quick and convenient card access.

3. IDFC FIRST Bank Classic credit card

The FIRST Classic credit card from IDFC FIRST Bank is super rewarding with attractive discounts on your expenses. It also comes with insurance coverage and has zero annual charges. You can apply for this credit card online instantly through IDFC FIRST Bank’s official website or the mobile banking app. Here are a few benefits of the FIRST Classic credit card.

· No annual membership fee whatsoever.

· Never-expiring reward points that you can earn on every transaction. Get up to 10X rewards on your spending.

· Up to 25% discounts on movie tickets once every month.

· Complimentary railway lounge accesses every year.

· Fuel surcharge waiver of 1% across fuel stations in India.

· Personal accident cover of up to ₹2 lakhs and lost card liabilities cover of up to ₹25,000.

4. IDFC FIRST Bank Wealth credit card

The FIRST Wealth credit card comes with premium benefits and offers exclusive travel privileges for your trips abroad. Enjoy numerous offers on travel tickets and hotel bookings, attractive lifestyle benefits and low charges. You can apply for these credit cards online at the IDFC FIRST Bank’s portal or through the mobile banking app. Some key features and benefits of this credit card are as follows

· Never-expiring reward program with up to 10X rewards on your card expenses.

· Lowest markup fee of 1.5% for international card use.

· Access to international and domestic airport lounges and interest-free cash withdrawals anywhere around the world.

· Get access to over 900 luxury hotels around the world and concierge services for booking assistance.

· Enjoy attractive offers on movie tickets and dining across the country.

· Air accident cover of up to ₹ 1 crore, accident cover of up to ₹10 lakhs and lost card liabilities cover of up to ₹25,000.



With a digital application and documentation process, you can sign up for these credit cards instantly. The bank undertakes the verification and approval process digitally, saving both your time as well as effort. After approval, you get your preferred credit card in no time. [GP/JS]