Key Practices for Optimizing DevSecOps in the Software Development Cycle

By:- Maksim Bogdanov

In today's development environment, DevSecOps by JFrog is increasingly becoming the go-to approach for guaranteeing the security of software development projects. This is due to the introduction of more sophisticated cybersecurity attacks, as well as the trend among development teams towards shorter and more frequent software revisions.

As such, we will outline the essential practices you should follow throughout the software development cycle to get the most out of DevSecOps.

Automate All Security Scanning

DevOps teams have adopted the approach of automating as much as possible concerning continuous integration and continuous delivery pipelines. A similar concept may be applied to the process of developing secure applications utilizing DevSecOps practices. It is essential to study each step in great depth when considering whether components of the procedure for secure application distribution may be automated. Following that, you will be able to prioritize your list based on its relevancy and the quantity of effort required. Continue working your way down the list until you've automated everything when possible.

Employ Role-Based Access Control

Businesses must guarantee that the right people have access to the appropriate information at the right moment. A security approach known as role-based access control, or RBAC, may be used to help in achieving this goal. RBAC is a tool that may be used to regulate who in an organization is granted access to which resources.

As it may assist in preventing unauthorized access to sensitive data and systems, RBAC is an essential component of the best practices that are recommended for DevSecOps. It may also help guarantee that only authorized users can make modifications to the system and the data.

Use Obfuscation Techniques

One of the most effective ways to prevent someone from understanding your program's source code is to use obfuscation techniques. Obfuscation is the process of making code difficult to understand or obscuring the meaning of the code. This makes it more difficult for attackers to understand the code and find faults in it.

Obfuscation may be done in several ways, including, to mention a few, the use of code encryption and code compression.

Incorporate Threat Modelling

Before implementing the DevSecOps framework, it is critical to document all known security risks and develop a systematic approach to addressing them. This must be completed as quickly as possible. It will help you acquire a better understanding of the current security risks presented by your application as well as the security steps that must be automated.

Other approaches such as antivirus software may not detect all of the security issues in your open-source program's infrastructure and design, but threat modeling can.