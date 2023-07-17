Muay Thai vs. Kickboxing and the Training Requirements

By Sujain Thomas

The rising popularity of martial arts with people is not a surprise or secret. Its most coveted feature is its ability to infuse focus, confidence, strength, and coordination through emotional, physical, and mental exercise. When discussing martial art, your attention will naturally drift toward Muay Thai and kickboxing. Training for these two combat sports is similar, but their differences are more intriguing. Let's explore these martial art forms and the setup you need for these combat sports.

Muay Thai vs. Kickboxing

Also called Thai boxing, Muay Thai techniques have become refined over the years to assume the status of a complete combat sport. Its eight limb techniques use knees, feet, elbows, and feet. People love this self-defense sport for its dynamism and competitiveness. Kickboxing originated in the 1950s as full-contact karate. But it became a unique discipline after its introduction in the US in the late 1960s. Both amateurs and pros enjoy playing this sport. You know this sport for its explosive strikes.

Style and Techniques of Muay Thai vs. Kickboxing

Both these sports demand high levels of endurance, pace, and strength. But they differ in striking style. In Muay Thai, fighters depend on low kicks, knee strikes, clinching, and elbow blows. Kickboxing is about agility and powerful kicks, punches, and footwork. Due to this, these require special use of equipment and rules. The eight-point striking technique of Muay Thai needs athletes to protect themselves with shin guards, gloves, and others. You can check Revgear shin guards once if you play this sport. Designs and materials are versatile. Nevertheless, your performance depends on how many strikes you land on your opponent and their intensity and efficiency.

Conversely, kickboxing follows the principle of 4-point strikes, restricting or eliminating elbow, knees, and clinching. In this martial art form, athletes attack through punches and kicks. One can also use sweeps depending on the format. However, shin guards and gloves are essential protective sports gear in this case also. Knockdowns and strikes' quality determine your ranking.

Muay Thai vs. Kickboxing training

Anyone would want to train hard to achieve proficiency in these combat sports to gain speed, strength, and power. These varying sports styles require cardio training as well. You can focus on building a strong defense with footwork and elbow strikes when practicing them. Muay Thai practitioners should perfect low kicks, clinching, and knee strikes. They should also be able to dodge or stop the opponent's blows. Kickboxers should use kicks, punches, and a combination of the two to excel in this.

No matter what you enjoy, combat sports, including kickboxing and Muay Thai, demand a person to be disciplined and committed. Your skill sets have to be excellent, regardless of the level you play. You can reap the benefits if you train well with the proper gear. For instance, a shin guard is an essential component. You want to protect your shin bone and other leg parts from getting hurt during a forceful strike. With adequate coverage, you will avoid injuries and defeat. Hence, choose your equipment pieces with care from a trustworthy store. Check all the product details to understand their utility. (GP/SR)