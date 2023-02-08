Gujarat: Sadhu arrested in attempt to murder case

A sadhu was arrested from the Bilkha area here on charges of attempting to murder a sadhvi, police said on Wednesday.



The arrest was made by the Junagadh city police on Tuesday night.



Police Sub Inspector M.C. Chudasama told media, "On Tuesday evening, accused Shivgiri Naga Sadhu was quarreling with other sadhus in the Bhavnath area, where sadhus from across the country have started reaching as Maha Shivrati is approaching. Seeing the trouble Sadhvi Jayshreeka Nandgiri tried to intervene as she is also the local head of Juna Akhada.



"Later accused Shivgiri Naga sadhu attacked her with a sword. When the sadhvi screamed for help, other sadhus rushed to the spot. Shivgiri fled from the crime scene. Police increased patrolling and interception on roads from the city, and finally caught Shivgiri from Bilkha area," said the officer.

(SJ/IANS)