National Maritime Heritage Complex to come up in Gujarat

Union Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways is building a ‘National Maritime Heritage Complex’ (NMHC) at the Indus Valley civilization region of Lothal in Gujarat.

The marinetime complex will have a special gallery depicting heritage and history of Navy and Coast Guard. The Indian Coast Guard and Indian Navy will contribute in this project.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) said that Indian Navy and coast guard will work for the planning, development, construction, and commissioning of a gallery on the theme “Evolution of Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard” at the National Maritime Heritage Complex.



