Violent assault on women caught on camera in Surat

Two women were brutally beaten with sticks by a group of men in Surat. The incident, that was captured in a video, has since gone viral on the internet, raising concerns about the safety and security of citizens.
Violent assault on women caught on camera in Surat (Wikimedia Commons)
The incident was recorded on August 15. 

Not only were the women targeted, but the men of the family also faced the assailants' brutal attack. (Wikimedia Commons)
The incident unfolded in the Pandesara area of Surat in Gujarat, against the backdrop of a public uproar over an old murder case that had gripped the neighborhood.

The victims, a mother-daughter duo, were members of a family that had actively sought to mediate and defuse tensions in the area arising from the murder case.

Not only were the women targeted, but the men of the family also faced the assailants' brutal attack.

The assault continued relentlessly until the victims managed to escape from their attackers, as depicted in the video. Surat Police is investigating the matter. (IANS/NJ)

