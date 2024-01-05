Haryana villagers grapple with online applications to access flood relief

Hiccups all the way

Launching an extended version of the e-KshatiPurti portal through the Meri Fasal Mera Byora website on August 2, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced compensations of up to Rs 50 lakh for loss of movable property and Rs 25 lakh for immovable property. The money would be received in the bank accounts of farmers.

However, the complicated process of applying for compensation and lack of easy access to the internet have been causing problems. The farmers had to register their details on the compensation portal or the Meri Fasal Mera Byora portal and submit proof of crop damage, including photographs, videos or revenue records, which many of the farmers were not adept at providing.

They are still awaiting the verification and approval of their applications by the concerned authorities, which may take a long time or be subject to corruption or negligence. They also face the possibility of receiving less than the promised amount or not receiving it at all due to various reasons, including lack of funds, bureaucratic hurdles or political interference.

As per the latest data from the government, 47 farmers from across the state have uploaded necessary information and 40 of them have received the compensation. When contacted, neither the bank staff nor the concerned government authorities were ready to speak on the issues related to delays in providing compensation and complications in applying for the same.

"The portal is very slow and it crashes quite often. I had to upload many documents and proofs related to my land and crop damage. It took me several days to complete the application process. I have not received any confirmation or status update from the authorities yet. I do not know when I will get the money," said Rajesh Kumar (38) from Khambeda, who lost paddy, maize and vegetables cultivated on his six acres to the flooding.

Ramesh also had a similar experience. "I have not heard back from the authorities. I do not even know if I will get the compensation. But I will fight for what is mine, even if it means giving up my life," Ramesh said.

A local internet cafe owner at Cheeka in Kaithal district told 101Reporters on condition of anonymity that the farmers from several villages without electricity and internet access had frequented his cafe every day to fill up online forms for compensation. "I know they are in a dire situation and it pains me to charge them Rs 50 per hour, but I too have to earn my living," he said, adding that he helped around 1,000 farmers to apply for compensation in a single month.

"The farmers told me that even in this situation the government officials are seeking bribes from them to expedite their claims," the cafe owner said.