4 Ways to Grow Marijuana from Seed

By- Thomas Isabella

Individuals interested in growing cannabis will find they have multiple grow mediums to choose from. Before choosing a medium, the grower needs to know the advantages and drawbacks of each option. The grow medium serves as the host for the seed as it develops a root system. Plant roots must have water, nutrients, and oxygen to thrive, and all mediums listed will provide this. The following guide summarizes each medium and its benefits and drawbacks.

Growing Cannabis in Soil

Many people purchase cannabis seeds planning to grow them in soil. The soil remains the easiest way to cultivate any plant, including cannabis. There's a reason for this. It is easy to have success when you use this method. Experienced growers recommend supplementing the soil with high-quality compost because they say the resulting marijuana tastes better. However, the yield seen with cannabis planted in the soil is lower than a grower will see with coco coir or a hydroponic system. Nevertheless, the soil is ideal for those new to growing cannabis because it is very forgiving. In addition, the grow medium is inexpensive or free.

Coco Coir and Perlite

Manufacturers produce coco coir using fibers from a coconut husk, while perlite comes from expanded volcanic rock. Individuals who choose this growing method must understand nutrient balances for a successful harvest. Both coco coir and perlite lack nutrients, so the grower must provide all the plants need. Experienced growers enjoy having complete control over the nutrient intake of their plants, but beginner growers may wish to try other methods first. Coco coir contains no soil but has a pH level of 6.5 to 7, which is like the pH level of unfertilized soil. This light and airy medium ensures the roots of each plant receive plenty of oxygen. Growers mix perlite with this coco coir to help drainage while increasing aeration. Indoor growers often choose this medium, which costs little but produces big yields in little time.

Hydroponics Systems

Consider a hydroponics system as your cannabis gardening skills increase. This method presents a challenge to those who want to try something new, and the cost is more than most new growers are prepared to pay. They want to try their hand at cannabis cultivation before investing a large sum of money. Drippers dispense water and nutrients to the plants, and growers may choose not to use a grow medium with the system. Instead, they suspend the plants above a tank. The roots hang down in the water, where they take up water and nutrients.