A Guide for Dentists: Choosing Between SEO and PPC

By: Codrin Arsene

Marketing has changed a lot in recent years. Gone are the days when businesses handed out flyers to people on the streets. Radio and TV advertisements are also no longer enough.

Now, the street is the internet. Most businesses have gone online to promote themselves. They create websites and social media accounts for their target audiences to see them right away. Among these businesses are dental clinics.

Digital Marketing and Dentists

Dental clinics may not seem the type of business that will embrace this type of advancement. However, your competitors will get ahead of you if you do not have well-established online presence.

Digital marketing can be complicated and intimidating. It has technical aspects that may not be easy to understand. Unfortunately, with the number of websites and social media accounts on the internet, it is hard for people to see you.

To achieve the right amount of visibility online, you need to place your website on top of the search engine results pages (SERPs). You can do this by using some digital marketing strategies.

These strategies are search engine optimization (SEO) and pay-per-click (PPC) advertising. Both can increase brand awareness, generate leads, and convert them to patients. Still, they have differences in terms of execution and benefits.

How Dental SEO Works

Even though social media marketing is popular, organic search is still the best source of website traffic. Unfortunately, internet users focus only on the results on the first page.

There are only ten listings on one SERP, so not all websites can get their desired visitors. Without visitors, your business misses potential revenue. After all, there is always a significant chance of people calling you after finding your website, primarily through mobile search.

SEO is a strategy that aims to make brands visible online through organic traffic. It uses keywords, coding, tags, backlinks, and mobile optimization to increase your ranking on SERPs organically, which increases your visibility at the same time.

Here are the advantages of using SEO to promote your dental practice:

SEO improves your overall brand awareness.

SEO gives you long-term results.

SEO increases visibility using localized parameters.

SEO allows you total control over how you want to appear online.

Meanwhile, here are the disadvantages of using SEO:

SEO takes a long time to work.

SEO needs to be updated regularly due to the constant changes in search engine algorithms.

SEO cannot promise you that it can generate your desired results.

How Dental PPC Works

Not all dental practices have time to build up their SEO, especially dentists entering the market. New players do not have to wait for their websites to rank organically to start getting patients. They have the option to level up with their competitors right off the bat.

PPC is a digital advertising method that allows you to put your name on top of SERPs for a price. However, you do not have to pay search engines to display your ads. You pay only when people click on them.

Search engines show them to people when they type keywords that correspond to your ad. These ads lead to landing pages created for specific purposes. They can introduce your practice, generate leads, or promote special offers.

Like SEO, PPC has its own set of advantages and disadvantages. Here are some benefits of PPC:

PPC ads increase your visibility in an instant.

PPC ads allow you to use your budget the way you want to.

PPC ads can target the people you want to be your patients.

PPC ads are easy to monitor and adjust to meet your goals.

As for the downside of dental PPC: