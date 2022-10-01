10-month-old infant dies from polio menace in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

A 10-month-old infant died after being confirmed with the wild poliovirus in North Waziristan district of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, the Health Ministry said.

In a statement on Friday night, the Ministry said that the National Institute of Health had confirmed that the child had onset of paralysis on September 15 and suffered from disabilities on his left arm and neck, reports Xinhua news agency.

This was the 20th polio case of the year.