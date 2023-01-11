Troubled with Hip Pain during the Night – Get Relief in These Ways

By Karen Anthony
Did you know that a maximum of 90 percent of individuals plagued with chronic pain fail to sleep soundly? And excruciating will affect your movement and daily activities the next morning. If you have hip pain mostly at night, it might affect the chances of recovering fully from this condition or ailment resulting in the pain. According to an article published by BBC, in the last 10 years, as per the data by NHS.
In this article, we will walk you through some of the effective ways to get respite from hip pain at night.
If your hip during the night gets worse, look at whether you are using the right mattress. The kind of bedding or sleeping material you use can help in alleviating your hip pain significantly. And using the wrong mattress will aggravate the condition. Avoid sleeping on mattresses that have inner springs that cause pain.
Try to sleep on a different bed and see if that helps! Medical experts recommend that you sleep on latex or memory foam mattresses.
When you’re plagued with hip pain or lower backache during the night, hip exercises or stretches will give you relief. Sometimes, taut hip muscles are the cause of the pain. If exercise helps, there is nothing like it. Else, you can talk to a pain regenerative treatment expert at . For the location, click:
You can try different hip stretch exercises by consulting your doctor if it's mild pain. It will help ease the tension in the hip, thus relieving you of the pain before going to bed.
Did you know that hip pain at night is often caused due to the activities you do during the day? Then, you can always change these activities to assuage the pain. This method could prove effective in giving you respite from hip pain at night. You can even try some hip strengthening workouts to avert pain later in the evening. Here are some ways you can change your daily activities:
Focus on low-impact actions when you’re plagued with hip osteoarthritis
Try some cross-training activities like biking or for that matter swimming
Try core strengthening workouts and yoga
Get better sleep hygiene. Follow a routine that helps you take more rest and sleep soundly. If you don’t, hip pain will keep you awake all night. Try these methods to get sound sleep at night:
Go to bed and rise in the morning at the same time daily
Keep all TV and phone screens off two hours before sleeping
Don’t take alcohol before sleeping
Avoid taking sleeping tablets daily
Keep the temperature of your bedroom down
Remove clutter or distraction from the bedroom
Conclusion
Now that you know what needs to be done to get relief from hip pain at night, it will help you rest without pain. Else, consult a therapist. (SJ/GP)