Troubled with Hip Pain during the Night – Get Relief in These Ways

By Karen Anthony

Did you know that a maximum of 90 percent of individuals plagued with chronic pain fail to sleep soundly? And excruciating will affect your movement and daily activities the next morning. If you have hip pain mostly at night, it might affect the chances of recovering fully from this condition or ailment resulting in the pain. According to an article published by BBC, hip replacement surgery numbers in individuals below 60 have increased to 76 percent in the last 10 years, as per the data by NHS.

In this article, we will walk you through some of the effective ways to get respite from hip pain at night.

Do a reality check of the mattress

If your hip during the night gets worse, look at whether you are using the right mattress. The kind of bedding or sleeping material you use can help in alleviating your hip pain significantly. And using the wrong mattress will aggravate the condition. Avoid sleeping on mattresses that have inner springs that cause pain.

Try to sleep on a different bed and see if that helps! Medical experts recommend that you sleep on latex or memory foam mattresses.

Try hip exercises