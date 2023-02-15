Kisspeptin hormone injection could treat low sex drive in women and men

The studies, both published in JAMA Network Open, found that giving kisspeptin can boost sexual responses in women and men who have hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD) – a condition characterised by low sexual desire that is distressing to the individual. HSDD affects up 10 percent of women and 8 percent of men worldwide and can have devastating psychological and social impacts.

The studies were led by clinicians and scientists at Imperial College London and Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust. They were funded by the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR) Imperial Biomedical Research Centre (NIHR-Imperial BRC) and the Medical Research Council, part of UK Research and Innovation.

Kisspeptin is a naturally-occurring hormone that stimulates the release of other reproductive hormones inside the body. The team have previously shown in men with intact sexual desire that kisspeptin can enhance responses to sexual stimuli, and boost attraction brain pathways, independent of other reproductive hormones like testosterone. Now, they investigated the effects in women and men with low sexual desire for the first time.

These two clinical trials involved 32 pre-menopausal women and 32 men with HSDD. In both studies, patients underwent scanning of the brain using MRI, as well as blood and behavioural tests. Kisspeptin administration improved sexual brain processing in both women and men, resulting in positive effects on sexual behaviour compared to placebo. These are the first clinical studies to explore the ability of kisspeptin to boost sexual pathways in women and men distressed by their low sexual desire.

The researchers believe that the results lay the foundations for kisspeptin-based treatments for women and men with HSDD.

Dr Alexander Comninos, from the Department of Metabolism, Digestion and Reproduction at Imperial College London, Consultant Endocrinologist at Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust and co-senior author of the study, said:

“Low sexual desire can be distressing and so result in HSDD. This can have a major detrimental impact on relationships, mental health, and fertility. Even though it is relatively common, treatment options in women are limited, carry significant side-effects and in some cases can be harmful to even try. And unfortunately, these treatments have limited effectiveness. In men there are currently no licensed treatments and none on the horizon. Therefore, there is a real unmet need to find new, safer and more effective therapies for this distressing condition for both women and men seeking treatment.

“Our two studies provide proof-of-concept for the development of kisspeptin treatments, as we provide the first evidence that kisspeptin is a potentially safe and effective therapy for both women and men with distressing low sexual desire. Additionally in men, we demonstrate that kisspeptin can have positive effects not only in the brain but also in the penis by increasing rigidity. Furthermore, kisspeptin was well-tolerated by both women and men with no side-effects reported, which is crucial from a drug development point of view. We now plan to take things forward to hopefully realise the potential of kisspeptin therapeutics in psychosexual disorders - sexual problems which are psychological in origin, such as unexplained low libido.”