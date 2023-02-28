Study says obesity in pregnancy more deadly for mother and baby

Maternal obesity during pregnancy can turn out to be fatal for both the mother as well as the baby, according to a new study.

The findings, published in The Journal of Physiology, show that excess weight alters the structure of the placenta -- a vital organ that nourishes the baby in the mother's womb -- more than poor glucose control in pregnancy.

The rates of obesity and gestational diabetes -- the development of poor glucose -- during pregnancy, are increasing worldwide.

While both are linked to multiple maternal and fetal complications, such as the increased risk of fetal death, stillbirth, infant death, and higher infant birth weight, it was not known yet how these complications arise.