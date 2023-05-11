New IVF procedure helps birth of baby with three people's DNA in UK

The embryos combine sperm and egg from the biological parents with tiny battery-like structures called mitochondria from the donor's egg.



The donor DNA is only relevant for making effective mitochondria, does not affect other traits such as appearance and does not constitute a "third parent", the BBC reported.



MDT aims to help prevent children being born with devastating mitochondrial diseases -- incurable and fatal within days or even hours of birth.



The technique pioneered by researchers at Newcastle University has led to the birth of nearly five babies to date in the UK, but no further details have been released, the reports said.



The Newcastle team aim to offer treatment for up to 25 women a year affected by mitochondrial disease but the treatment could be held back if they don't have enough healthy donated eggs.



"Egg donation for mitochondrial donation treatment differs from other forms of egg donation in that the donor's nuclear genetic material will not be used for treatment," said Dr Meenakshi Choudhary, a Consultant Gynaecologist at the Newcastle Fertility Centre.



Mitochondrial diseases are caused by inherited mutations in the DNA contained in mitochondria -- tiny structures present in every cell that generate energy.



Known as 'mitochondrial donation' the IVF technique involves replacing faulty mitochondria inherited from the mother with the healthy mitochondria of another woman.



Mitochondrial diseases are genetic conditions affecting the batteries of the cell, with around one in 4,300 affected children born every year.



Symptoms include muscle weakness, blindness, deafness, seizures, learning disabilities, diabetes, heart and liver failure. There is no cure for mitochondrial DNA disease and affected children often sadly die in early infancy. [IANS/NS]