Home remedies for treating mumps

Mumps is a viral infection, cases of which are more common in children. It affects the parotid glands, which is a major salivary gland.

The parotid glands are present on either side of the mouth and in front of both the ears. Symptoms can be experienced 14 to 25 days after getting infected with the mumps virus. After getting infected with this, swelling can occur in the parotid glands present just below and in front of the patient's ears. This swelling can usually last for about 7 to 9 days. In addition to swelling, many symptoms can be experienced when having mumps.

These include fever, sore throat, difficulty swallowing, pain while chewing, etc. It is said that a person who gets mumps once, does not get it again in his whole life. Paramyxovirus is one of the main causes of mumps. Although there is no specific treatment for it, but still a doctor must be consulted if symptoms of mumps are felt. Apart from this, if you want, you can also try these home remedies (Galsua ke Liye Gharelu Upay) to cure mumps. So let's know about this from Ayurvedic Dr. Shrey Sharma of Ramhans Charitable Hospital, Sirsa-

Home Remedies for Galsua- Home Remedies for Galsua

1. Soak with warm water and salt

If a child or an adult has got mumps, then swelling can be seen on his cheeks. In such a situation, the cheeks can be cultivated with warm water and salt. Swelling of the glands can be further aggravated by compressing. If you have mumps, you must do this twice a day. This will give you a lot of relief.

2. Fenugreek seeds

Fenugreek seeds can also prove helpful in reducing the symptoms of mumps. Actually, anti-microbial, anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties are found in fenugreek seeds. All these medicinal properties present in fenugreek seeds help in reducing the swelling and pain caused by mumps. For this, make a paste of fenugreek seeds and apply it on the swollen area. With this you will see a lot of difference.

3. Neem leaves

Neem leaves can also be used to reduce the swelling and pain caused by mumps. Neem leaves are a panacea for the treatment of mumps. Actually, it has anti-inflammatory properties, which reduce swelling. For this you dry neem leaves. Now make their powder. Add some turmeric powder and water to it. Now apply this paste on the swollen area. This will give you a lot of relief from mumps.