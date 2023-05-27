House plants can help remove cancer causing toxins from indoor air

Bioremediation researcher Associate Professor Fraser Torpy from UTS said the study results, based on measurements from a sealed chamber, had far exceeded their expectations when it came to removing gasoline pollutants from the air.



"This is the first time plants have been tested for their ability to remove gasoline-related compounds, and the results are astounding.



"Not only can plants remove the majority of pollutants from the air in a matter of hours, they remove the most harmful gasoline-related pollutants from the air most efficiently, for example, known carcinogen benzene is digested at a faster rate than less harmful substances, like alcohols.



"We also found that the more concentrated the toxins in the air, the faster and more effective the plants became at removing the toxins, showing that plants adapt to the conditions they're growing in," Torpy said.