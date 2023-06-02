How to deal with panic attacks?

Don't distract yourself -

The healthiest way to handle a panic attack is to accept it, no matter how alluring it may be to try to divert your attention elsewhere. Don't attempt to combat your symptoms. But keep telling yourself they are only temporary.

Breathe Through It -

Get your breathing under control because an attack could cause you to breathe quickly and shallowly. Shut your eyes. Put your hand in the space between your belly button and your ribs. Inhale slowly and deeply through your nose. Then softly exhale via your mouth all that air. The hand will move up and down on your belly. You can count from 1 to 5 on each inhalation and exhalation if it helps. You ought to begin to feel better within a little while.

Attack with H.A.L.T

H.A.L.T. stands for these four negative emotions: hunger, rage, loneliness, and exhaustion. They may act as triggers if you are prone to panic attacks. When symptoms appear, ask yourself if you're hungry. Am I furious? You can take action to repair the situation once you identify what's wrong.

In conclusion, children and teenagers may find it particularly difficult to cope with panic episodes. Their development and learning may be hampered by severe panic disorder. However, panic attacks can be challenging to control on your own, and they might worsen if left untreated.